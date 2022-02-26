Rising Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky as been released by the NDLEA after spending 48 hours in their custody

A video of his release as they head to their base with label boss, Naira Marley has emerged on the internet

Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and other guys in the video were shirtless which raised a question among the fans

Marlian record act, Zinoleesky has finally regained his freedom from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The singer was arrested alongside his label mate, Mohbad who has been released earlier, and two other females who are allegedly in possession of incriminating substances.

NDLEA frees Zinoleesky. Credit: @zinoleesky @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In the Zinoleesky release video that emerged online, he was with his label boss, Naira Marley, and a few other people who are all shirtless and fans wondered why they didn't cover up their bodies.

Zino looked remorse as they drove home in an executive ride.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react differently

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the video of Zinoleesky, Naira Marley, and other guys who were in the car with the released singer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ewadiwura44:

"Make unna try Dey use pink lips balm abeg."

Ovobrown:

"They don’t wear shirt in this country again?"

Official_preciousarinze:

"So what is the lesson ? Arrest him and bail him before 48hours I’m sure he paid to bail himself. So who’ll he stop doing drugs ? NO, has the drug agency achieved anything ? NO, they just got their bail money and settlement and released him. MORAL LESSON ….do drugs but have your money for bail and settlement."

Lovekawthar:

"Why are they shirtless?"

Ohhnyii:

"We already know they’ll be released. Is this not Nigeria again?"

Rst.gangmusic:

"NairaMarley ti settle e..Abu abel ti settle e inside life."

_Sharonisaac_:

"Zino is really aging backwards."

Mohbad accuses Naira Marley of wanting to kill him

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad raised a lot of concerns from fans after breaking down on social media.

The singer went on Instagram live to claim that his label boss, Naira Marley, and all Marlian Music members are after his life.

In the disturbing video, Mohbad pleaded with fans that he doesn't want to die as he continued to point fingers at Naira Marley.

Source: Legit.ng