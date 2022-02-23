Jaruma seems to have entered fresh trouble in her fight with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko

The kayanmata seller was released on bail in January after she spent four days in prison for several allegations levelled against her

An Abuja high court has reportedly revoked her bail and ordered her to be rearrested and remanded in a correctional facility till March 17

After Jubilations and bragging online, popular kayanmata seller, Jaruma will be chilling in a correctional facility in Abuja for some days.

She was released on bail last month after she spent about 4 days in prison for several allegations, one of which is defamation levelled against her by actress Reagina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nigerians react as court revokes Jaruma's bail

Source: Instagram

Jaruma to be picked up again

The rearrest stemmed from the fact that a high court in Abuja has reportedly ordered that Jaruma be rearrested and remanded till March 17, which is the new adjournment date for the next sitting by the court on the case.

According to reports, neither she nor her lawyer showed up in court when they were expected, and there was no representation to stand in for either of them.

See post below:

Nigerians react

charles_tijan:

"This February na low key vawlence o"

charles_tijan:

"She will still come back and debunk it"

kingphranky:

"Back to square 1"

fitfully:

"Try dey mind your business... He get why"

pinkiesampson:

"She went too far, daddy Ned dey provoke "

bube_aji:

"Omo, this one is bringing trouble upon yourself. Why didn't your lawyers attend sitting na?"

iam_igbinedionsammy:

"Na president babe dem dey arrest and rearrest like this so?"

Regina Daniels breaks silence after Jaruma’s arrest

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, finally opened up on what went wrong between her and Jaruma after the kayanmata seller was arrested.

According to the actress, she delivered on her job agreement with Jaruma based on their discussions, which was for the businesswoman to send content and for her to post on her page.

Regina however noted that Jaruma sent her an agreement but she refused to sign it over some of its content that she found deceitful.

She exposed how the kayanmata seller wanted her to make a post saying her husband bought her Jaruma chocolates.

