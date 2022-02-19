Regina Daniels has recently revealed one of the several ways her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko makes life easy for her

The mum of one shared post on her page where she disclosed how her husband insisted that she travelled with a private jet

Ned Nwoko watched his wife make preparations to travel with her staff via commercial air despite the fact that he knew he wouldn't let her go

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to brag about how well taken care of she is by her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress through a post on her page revealed that she had already booked tickets to go for a job with her staff in Delta state, but her husband decided to make the journey stress free.

Regina Daniels says hubby keeps her stress free Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Regina pointed out that the funniest part of the whole scenario was the fact that Ned knew when she was booking tickets and when she was about to leave, he told her a plane was waiting for her already.

"Fun fact: I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs, but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town. The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets, for myself and staff until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you”

Reactions

annieidibia1:

"Yassssss !!"

mssgloss:

"Love is more sweeter then there is big money❤️"

saphinamahomed:

"Enjoy.. God has blessed you ..it’s your life girl"

uchewalawala:

"So he allowed you to waste money for what reason…?"

slamhitfactory:

"Regina no matter how you try to deceive urself you know that this cannot last."

Regina Daniels spends Valentine's Day with her son

Valentine's day went a little differently for Nollywood actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels as she spent it with her son outside the country.

With a post on her Instagram page where she shared a series of photos, the billionaire wife revealed that she spent the day in Austria with her son, Munir.

Regina's billionaire husband and businessman, Ned Nwoko, was not captured in any of the photos and videos she shared.

