BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Benjamin, has revealed what will happen the day a man tries to molest her

The reality star replied a fan who feels she has been suffering from domestic violence at the hands of her man, Kelvin

Maria schooled the fan and declared that the day a man treats her that way, she would be jailed for murder

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria Benjamin, gave a hilarious response to a Twitter user who insinuated that she is suffering domestic violence from her man.

The fan went a bit hard on the reality star when he suggested that her man, Kelvin usually punches her in the face.

Maria said the day a man assaults her is the day she will go to jail for murder. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria schooled the fan, telling him what he doesn't know about her.

"And if there’s nothing you know about me let me school you,the day a man touches me in that manner is the day I go to jail for murder."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She also urged the fan to return to his parents so he can have peace of mind within.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Maria's clapback. Below are some of the comments:

Bullseye8785:

"Come my area to teach us more."

Nayiga_mariam:

"Nigerians free maria. Leave my gal alone."

Olu_wa.mayo_wa_:

"Na lie, e beat you Abi e no beat you?"

Ulietsecret.co:

"Omo I love this..Maria for the president ....We all need to learn how to mind our business."

Iamkingdinero1:

"Make nobody touch this girl for me o."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Wooo the clap back enter Sha , yes only those who didn't grow with parental love troll strangers."

Bethie_liza:

"The clapback is weak but make una dey mind una business sef."

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

"No Maria's slander will be tolerated. The best bbn female housemate all season."

Angel gives savage reply to Maria's fan for trolling her

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel fired back at a troll who mocked her for enjoying her newfound fame.

The reality star took to social media to boast about dancing on a yacht in high-heeled shoes and one of Maria's fans blasted her for not bagging deals.

Angel however wasted no time in putting the troll in her place by reminding them they weren't mates.

Source: Legit.ng