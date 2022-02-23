The DropItChallenge has several social media users on chokehold and it appears celebrities are also catching the bug

BBNaija's Mercy Eke and Maria particularly stirred massive reactions from netizens with their entry for the challenge

The challenge sees participants taking turns to squat at intervals as international music star Beyonce’s Partition song plays in the background.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tobi Bakare, music executive Don Jazzy are among male Nigerian celebrities who have humoured fans on social media with their entry for the challenge.

Maria, Mercy, other ladies who have participated in #DropItChallenge

Interestingly, netizens have also quickly realized that the challenge is an opportunity for ladies to show off their backsides.

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled videos of female superstars who have taken the effort to film their entry for the DropIt Challenge.

Check them out below:

1. Mercy Aigbe’s #DropItChallenge

The recently married actress took her fans and followers by surprise after sharing a video of her entry on Instagram.

Mercy enlisted the help of her makeup artist and a female friend and they all had a good time filming the challenge at the popular Radisson Blue Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

The film star hilariously noted that filming the video made her realize that she has a big behind.

Watch her entry below:

2 & 3. Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla's #DropItChallenge

The TikTok queen was not found wanting for the viral social media challenge and she enlisted the help of her kids, Festus and Priscilla, to bring the video to life.

Like Iyabo's previous videos, the actress got busy in her luxury mansion and didn't opt for an outdoor location like her colleagues.

The adorable family members made appearances in different parts of the house and they hilariously managed to film inside an elevator.

Even though the challenge requires flaunting the backside, they were found wanting in this aspect.

Watch their entry below:

4 & 5. Maria Benjamin and Mercy Eke's #DropItChallenge

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars Maria Chike Benjamin and Mercy Eke almost broke the internet with their entry for the #DropItChellenge.

The reality stars filmed in about four locations and even put in the extra effort of changing outfits for each set.

Mercy and Maria also made sure to flaunt their curvy backside in the video and this was to the delight of their fans on social media.

Watch their entry below:

