Actress Mercy Aigbe and some friends are the latest crop of ladies to join the viral #DropItChallenge on social media

The Nollywood star while sharing the video hilariously noted that filming the challenge made her realize she had a big backside

Fans and colleagues in the industry were spotted in the comment section reacting to the Nollywood star’s video

The #DropItChallenge has been going on for a while and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is the latest Nigerian celebrity to jump on it.

The social media challenge sees participants showing off their backsides and squatting as Beyonce’s Partition song plays in the background.

For Mercy’s video, she enlisted the help of friends and they all stormed different locations to film the funny video.

Sharing the clip with fans and followers, the recently married actress hilariously noted that filming the challenge made her realize that she has a big behind.

Mercy wrote:

"I didn’t know my bumbum was this big until I jumped on this challenge."

Watch the video as shared by Mercy below:

Reactions

kunleafod said:

"Why u dey rush bend down @realmercyaigbe ... lol."

norahekwueme said:

"This is the worst of the challenge pls u guys should go for more training."

omosayeseyi said:

"Ha.... The most funniest part you jumping down... Number 1. Most serious challenger ever for partition."

issagbolahan said:

"That last part go be ur favorite position with Adekaz ooo…..asking respectfully."

__daraofficial__ said:

"funny to watch sha I don’t know why."

poshsecretslinwears said:

"This challenge I salute una ooo ,after 2days my thighs were still hurting."

misolannie wrote:

"A little slower please. too fast for me."

