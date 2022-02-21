The much-anticipated 16th edition of the Future Awards ceremony went down on Sunday, February 20, and it was indeed a night of glitz, glamour and style.

Nominees alongside other invited guests showed up looking good in pieces that had been specially selected and tailored to perfection.

The red carpet of the award ceremony saw male and female superstars showing off the works of local designers who had worked tirelessly to help them make bold statements with their looks.

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraha and other celebs were at the Future Awards. Photo: @kiekie/@toyin_abraham/@funkejenifaakindele

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks that caught the attention of many and stirred sweet reactions in the online community.

Check them out below:

1. Skit maker Kiekie

The funny lady looked completely stunning in a black gown that showed off her unique features and curves. Kiekie completed the look with her ever-radiating smile that easily lights up any room she walks into. A look!

2. Nollywood's Toyin Abraham

The Nollywood actress ditched gowns for an African-print skirt and blouse outfit that turned heads. Toyin completed the look with a headgear style that was the main thing back in the 2000s.

3. Funke Akindele-Bello

Mama Ibeji was in turn looking like a yuppie mummy. The actress rocked a short hair that was paired along with a little red dress and she definitely made an impression!

4. Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Just like colleague Toyin Abraham who ditched corporate outfit, Ebuka showed up to the ceremony looking like a Yoruba demon. The popular show host shared a video with fans showing them how he dressed up for the event.

5. BBNaija's Tacha

The reality star stayed with the colour green and it was just about the right choice for her. In typical Tacha fashion, she showed off extra skin in the fit.

6. Shaffy Bello

The veteran actress showed up in a two-piece that left fans gushing all over her. Shaffy completed her looks with a matching pair of clutch purse and stilettos. A fashion mama!

Tems wins prize for music, Bimbo Ademoye emerges best actress at Future Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier compiled a list of winners at the just concluded Future Awards ceremony in Lagos.

Singer Tems managed to go home with the prize for music in a category that also featured the likes of CKay, Omah Lay, Buju and Fireboy DML.

Nollywood's Bimbo Ademoye equally beat colleagues Abayomi Alvin, Teniola Aladese, Nengi Adoki among others to win the prize for acting.

