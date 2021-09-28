Chioma Rowland has teased her fans and followers on social media with a set of beautiful pictures

The mother of one took the photos over the weekend when she attended the star-studded wedding ceremony of comedian Craze Clown

Chioma flaunted her massive backside in one of the photos and many couldn’t help but flood her comment section with reactions

Celebrity chef Chioma Rowland doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to fashion and her latest photos on Instagram have erased doubts from the minds of many.

The young lady who has a son with music star, Davido, was looking all fiery as she stepped out for the star-studded wedding ceremony of comedian Craze Clown, that went down over the weekend.

Chioma puts her massive backside on display in photos. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Mama Ifeanyi as she is also called by admirers was seen in a long gown that accentuated her curvy figure and also showed off some of her body parts.

Another photo saw Chioma posing in a way that put her massive backside on full display.

Sharing the post, Chioma wrote:

"Wedding guest. Congrats to the newest couple @crazeclown & @jojowigs."

See her post below:

Social media users react

As expected, the pictures were too gorgeous to be ignored and many flooded the comment section with remarks for Chioma.

Read some of their messages below:

pot_2plate said:

"2nd slide be givin what iss suppose to 4th isssa mood 4ever , las las yo xr no do pass like this."

_kaimaa said:

"Mummy Ifeanyi press our neck pls."

iam_sandrabaker said:

"Who be that sweet girl na? You get ynash,you get breast,you get sense,you kor fine you kor Sabi cook normally you be wife material."

__denikebaby said:

"The second slide for meeeee."

temi_thegoodboy said:

"Always Looking Splendid @thechefchi."

Davido gushes over Tiwa Savage's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido took to social media to show his love for his colleague, Tiwa Savage’s hit song.

In a post shared on his verified Instagram page, the music star admitted that Tiwa’s Somebody’s Son track has left him mind blown.

According to the Risky crooner, he cannot control himself whenever the song comes on.

Source: Legit