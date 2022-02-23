Popular Nigerian singer Portable shared an emotional video with his son, Ogooluwa, who was taken away from him

The singer said the mother of Ogooluwa got him arrested by the police and took the boy away when he was broke

Portable bragged that the woman is back and is begging him to take the son now that he has money

Zazoo Zeh crooner, Portable, stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a video with one of his children, Ogooluwa.

Portable said the boy was taken away from him by his mother who got him arrested when he had no money on the premise that she doesn't want to be with him anymore.

Portable has reunited with his 2-year-old son. Credit: @portablebaeby

According to the singer, the baby mama is back now that he is rich and begging him with the two-year-old boy.

He shared the emotional video on Instagram and expressed joy upon seeing his child once again as he welcomed him passionately.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerian have reacted differently to Portable's post with his child. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

I__train_people_into_tech:

"Don't take her back. Take only the child."

King_kunle.old:

"Omo this portable don see shege for street oohAlhamdulilah for his life tho."

Lekside___:

"This one wey no gree laugh so."

Dandt_desings:

"How many pikin you don born like this."

Wilm.iles:

"Must your post everything."

Officialsalvatorecharles:

"This guy just Dey pepper everybody wey pepper am when bar no Dey e Dey like nollywood to am."

Djxquisite:

"That’s why you have to focus on yourself guys."

Denzeluche:

"In this life money, in fact make more money. If Portable ex go beg am to accept am back even with all the cheating Portable plan to do with people wife eh. You’ll know that it’s good to have money."

Callmedamy:

"Portable is always giving us content."

