Portable might look uncoordinated and razz, but he has a beautiful family worth showing off which he did recently

The fast-rising singer took to his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his wife and son

Portable's partner also reciprocated the getsure as she bombarded TikTok with loved up videos of herself and the singer

Nigerian singer Portable has a beautiful woman and son, and he decided to share the information on social media.

The fast-rising act flooded his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his family.

Portable with his beautiful wife and cute son. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable and his clan

One of the videos showed Portable's wife and son chilling with him, and the singer got his cute son to smile by chanting his name.

Another video showed Portable and his woman getting all lovey-dovey as the singer hyped her up.

Portable's partner also reciprocated the love and took to her TikTok account with one of the videos as she gushed over her man.

Watch the video below:

One of their loved up moments also made the rounds on social media.

Nigerians react

harday_light:

"Show your face, don’t “Sa”."

oluwahsunshine:

"Omo this guy get better product for body."

excellent_interios:

"The pikin sef resemble agboro like de Papa."

official_fedi_ral:

"Wait oo not be this same lady first come out say portable give her belle?"

official_ellalicious:

"The girl too fine for portable the boy looks so dirty and irritating to me ‍♀️"

captainvoodoo17:

"Wife and baby look so cute."

Portable rains money on fans

Despite how much Portable has made in such a short time with his widespread popularity, the singer still remembers his fans on the not so glamorous side.

The singer was spotted in a video blessing his fans with money by throwing it into the air and letting them scramble and struggle for it.

The singer's car was parked just beside him and while the commotion was ongoing, he slipped into his vehicle and made away.

While some people hailed Portable, others pointed out that his money might finish sooner than he expects.

Source: Legit.ng