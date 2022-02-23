Tanasha Donna shared a video of her son Naseeb Junior whom she shares with Diamond Platnumz enjoying his time in school

The little boy could be seen moving around the posh classroom and at one point leaning on the table to drink his water

The singer's fans were shocked that the boy is now old enough to start pre-school and they wished him well as he embarks on his education journey

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz's son Naseeb Junior whom he shares with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna has started school.

Naseeb Junior wows fans with pre-school video

Naseeb was photographed looking lively at his pre-school with his mom recording his movements and reactions while moving around the class.

He was in grey pants matched with a hoodie imprinted with green patches. The classroom also looked like a high-end class with very comfortable desks and charts for the kids to interact with.

In some parts of the video, Naseeb can be seen moving around, leaning on the table, drinking his water and staring at people taking a video of him.

His video was shared on his Instagram page:

