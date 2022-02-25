Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared his entry for the viral #DropItChallenge to the delight of fans and followers

The 59-year-old veteran was alone in the video and he had no difficulty dropping it low just like a youngster

Fans and junior colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to the video

The past few weeks on social media have seen the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo among other female stars join the #DropItChallenge but not a lot of people anticipated an entry from actor Kanayo O. Kanayo.

The veteran Nollywood actor recently shared his entry for the viral challenge on Instagram to the delight of his fans and followers.

Nollywood's Kanayo O. Kanayo, 59, Joins #DropItChallenge. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

59-year-old Kanayo had no difficulty dropping it low just like other youngsters who have participated in the dance challenge.

Sharing the clip with fans, the actor hilariously noted that men are also free to take part.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch his entry below:

Kanayo's video sparks hilarious reactions

alexxekubo said:

" Nnayi Sacri, I have finally put you in trouble."

mro.origina said:

"All these veteran when No won gree old ooo."

lolo_okwudiri said:

"Laugh wan kee me oh Nnanyi sacrifice can not come and carry last biko."

prime_ministar_ said:

"Our mother's no gree stand after den bend down... Mummy Ebele Okaro.... lwkmd ....I don laf scatter ..❤️."

hay_hay_kay said:

"Is that one of our ritual/sacrifice procedures?. Lol"

samuelsylvester217 said:

"KOK, we get meeting by 1:00 am when coming, come with your sacrifice."

sexyboomz said:

"Lol I just like this PapaU are a child at heart."

Don Jazzy stirs reactions with entry for #DropItChallenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy took to social media with his own version of the 'Drop It' challenge which has taken over the internet.

The Mavin boss was seen in the company of three other people as they dropped to their knees in different parts of his beautiful house.

While many people simply laughed at the seriousness on Don Jazzy's face in the video, others hailed him for coming through.

Source: Legit.ng