DJ Cuppy has joined the growing list of celebrities who have jumped on the trending #DropItChallenge on social media

The DJ is currently studying to bag a third degree took to her Instagram page with a video of her entry for the challenge

Cuppy enlisted the help of her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, for the video and fans flooded her comment section with different reactions

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not letting school stop her from taking time off and even jumping on a viral social media challenge.

The Gelato crooner finally filmed her entry for the #DropItChallenge and she excitedly shared the video to the delight of her fans and followers on social media.

DropItChallenge: DJ Cuppy shares her entry. Photo: @cuppymusic

Cuppy who is currently studying for another university degree opted for an indoor location and her London penthouse was spacious enough to accommodate her adventure.

Interestingly, the entertainer wasn’t alone in the video as she made sure to feature her pet dogs, Dudud and Funfun, in the video.

Watch her entry below:

DJ Cuppy’s #DropItChallange stirs reactions from fans

somto.me said:

"Take am easy!! no go break leg."

joestar_hamon said:

"You don't know how perfect you'd be if you'd just get that waist snatched."

mimilake7474 said:

"Was waiting for yours you nailed it."

onasanyajoshua_ said:

"@cuppymusic ( want you to knw that all the guys here are crushing on you) .....I speak the truth."

folu_gloria said:

"It’s the part where she was already sitting and then she still had to bend for me. Btw what was that look??"

inhismercy_11 said:

"Maybe it's only me but it seems you love the black dog more than the other."

