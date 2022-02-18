Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, stirred reactions after sharing a video of herself unwrapping religious gifts a fan gave to her

The fan packaged an Islamic praying mat, tasbih (rosary), and some other religious items for the actress to aid her journey in Islam

The actress posted a short video of the lovely gifts on her Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted differently to it

One of Mercy Aigbe's followers, Zainab Aderinwale has aided the actress' journey in her newly found Islam religion as she showered her with lovely gifts.

The follower gave Mercy a praying mat, tasbih (rosary), and other religious books that could help her get a better grasp of the Islamic faith.

A fan has gifted Mercy Aigbe some Islamic gifts. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe expressed her excitement as she unwrapped the lovely gifts on her verified Instagram page.

The actress who appreciated Zainab further said the lady told her one of her books got an award in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"By the way she told me in the DM that one of her books got an award in Dubai and she is flying down to receive it!!! Congratulations on your award @zainabaderinwale8816 and thank you so so much for the gifts."

Check out the video of Mercy unwrapping the gifts below:

Reactions to Mercy's post

Nigerian have reacted massively to Mercy Aigbe's Islamic gifts, some of them wondered why her hair is not covered in the video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Still_invogue_:

"We don't want to see your hair without you covering it."

Jawharatu_inyass:

"There is a difference between is she a muslim, is she practicing it,and did she convert ,,,she might have been converted by her husband BT the question is ,is she practicing it ,there is a different between been convert to isl and practicing it ,........ANYWAYS WE HAVE MUSLIMS BY NAME THO."

Abbeyaimufua:

"Aw! That’s lovely ….. May Allah the most beneficial and merciful hear all our prayers."

Proudlyisk:

"Have you automatically turned moslem based on marriage or you want to maintain your Christian religion?"

Tochukwujoyce:

"Awhhhhhh that means ur hair must be covered too like @aishayesufu."

Okpankuodoh:

"I thought Muslims ladies covers their hair."

Mercy Aigbe adopts new Muslim name

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy left fans guessing that she has taken on Islam as her new religion after a recent post.

The film star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name, Minnah, to fans as she posted a series of covered up photos and videos online.

Many of the actress' fans welcomed her to Islam while others expressed doubts that she has become a Muslim.

Source: Legit.ng