Crossdresser Bobrisky is not turning a blind eye to the side comments and trolling that have come his way since James Brown’s London trip

Hours after Brown left the country, Bobrisky hopped on a private jet to an in disclosed location and he happily bragged

The crossdresser fired back at female celebrities and other naysayers who have been on his matter

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okunenye aka Bobrisky is not going easy on those who have trolled him since the news of James Brown’s trip to London became public.

The crossdresser had initially reacted by posting screenshots of his time in London but he eventually deleted the post.

Bobrisky brags as he rents private jet to an undisclosed location. Photo: @bobrisky222/@wf-jamesbrown

In the following development, Bobrisky flooded his Instagram page with videos of himself inside a private jet to an undisclosed location.

One of the videos captured the moment the self-styled male Barbie was about to board the aircraft while another showed him enjoying a nice meal inside the jet.

Bobrisky made sure to slap back at Nigerians who have been trolling him as he mentioned that he is flying with his glam team and house help.

He pointed out how several female celebrities cannot afford his kind of expensive lifestyle.

See his posts below:

Many shade Bobrisky as James Brown travels to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for James Brown who recently left the shores of Nigeria for London.

However, a lady on Twitter was quick to take a massive swipe at his senior colleague and crossdresser Bobrisky.

Nigerians joined the lady in shading Bobrisky with many pointing out that he is only good at bragging and selling false stories of luxury life.

