Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has continued to express her pride for her son

In videos making the rounds on social media, she was seen dancing happily and whining her waist as Burna Boy performed on stage

The Nigerian star thrilled the crowd with his performance in Senegal and his mother stood in the backlines and danced

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, was once again captured dancing in support of her son at an event.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste recently performed with his team at a concert in Senegal.

As Burna performed, his mother was captured on the sidelines dancing while her son gave the people a wonderful show.

Burna Boy’s mother dances hard to his performance in Senegal. Photos: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Despite her age, Burna’s mother danced like a professional as she bent down low, whined her waist while turning around.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the video below:

Bose Ogulu also took to her official Instagram page to share photos from the event in Senegal and showed appreciation to all those who welcomed them in Dakar.

In her words:

“Dakar felt like home, ❤️to everyone who welcomed us, you are African Giants!! Jerejef, leegi leegi.”

See photos and videos from the event below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans and well-wishers below:

Iamstarter_ng:

“I love Mummy Grammy because she supports her son's career ✅✅.”

Lyrickalfreeman:

“❤️❤️❤️correct Mama.”

Badical_elect:

“Mama ODOGWU.”

Anxest0r:

“Burma no fit marry a jealous woman o because the bond between him and his mom na every week debate for house or on calls.”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“Without this woman Burna Boy wouldn't make it this far.. His mother is the brain behind his success.. If not by now he will be shouting owo da in the street of Lagos.”

Koverstation:

“Mama burna is another level of vibe o.”

Wildjoiscum:

“This is me supporting my daughter o, till forever God bless, to every mum that doing the work ❤️.”

Nice one.

Burna Boy dances with father on his birthday

Burna Boy and his father, Samuel Ogulu, recently had internet users gushing over them after their video went viral.

In the clip, Burna was seen dancing with his dad during his birthday party.

The Grammy-winning artiste took to his Instagram story to share a clip of himself and his dad at the party.

In the video, the father and son appeared to be in a dancing competition as they both whined their waist to one of galala singer, Daddy Showkey’s songs.

Source: Legit.ng