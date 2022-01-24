Members of a church located in Ilorin, Kwara state are insisting that their pastor must not be allowed access to church again

In a viral video seen online, the church members who looked dressed for service locked up the church

A voice in the video says the pastor is not doing anything while the church keeps losing members

The development has attracted the reactions of members of the public, including OAP Daddy Freeze, Nollywood actor Walter Anga and Nancy Iheme

This is not the best of times for one pastor who heads a church in Ilorin, Kwara state as his members are insisting he must leave. A video circulating online shows congregants saying they have locked up the church to make sure the said pastor does not have access to it.

On what looked like a Sunday morning, members of the church were seen discussing in groups instead of worshipping inside. People who were dressed for the Sunday service were seen also walking around.

The members say the pastor must go.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, a voice was heard saying:

"This is TMC Ilorin. No body is coming to church. We don't want our pastor again. We don't want him again. We don't want pastor that cannot listen to members. We own our church, nobody can dictate to us. We are losing members and pastor is showing indifference."

Walter Anga, Nancy Iheme and Dady Freeze react

In his reaction, Nollywood actor, Walter Anga wrote:

"If we can channel same energy to the Nigerian government I swear nigeria would have been a beautiful nation."

@ihemenancy commented:

"Pastor don build house with church money. I’m happy my people are waking up from pastors are scamming."

@daddyfreeze said:

"#EndChurch."

