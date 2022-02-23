Father Oluoma Chinenye John has in a video used a popular crossdresser, Bobsrisky, to preach about not judging people

The clergyman said that how someone appears should not be the main determining factor in treating a person

Many Nigerians agreed with him as some maintained that how one dresses reflects a person's personality

A popular Catholic clergyman, Father Oluoma, has in a short video used Bobrisky as an example during his sermon.

In a short video that is part of a series of clips that spoke about the need not to judge people by their appearance, Father Oluoma asked his congregation:

"Is Bobrisky a man or a woman?"

He preached about people's appearance to his church members. Photo source: @bobrisky222, @fadaoluoma

Is he a man or woman?

For some of his members who may be confused about his gender, he quickly told them that a crossdresser is a man who only dresses like a woman. He even gave them Bobrisky's full name.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Interesting opinions

chizzycecyblack said:

"Loud it fada. Rise above seeing people by appearance. Wait until u see them in real life and not social media."

obianujuok2 said:

"Wow this right here? only those with deeper understanding can comprehend."

ijnnaji said:

"Padre pls I don't want anyone to insult u. Pls leave he/she use me to preach biko."

ralph_newrevelation said:

"Your dressing speaks a lot about you, appearance has many to speak about you.Can i put on pant and bra to your church.Lets not be confuse hear."

_arinze_chukwu_ said:

"Some people are not here to get the message, they’re just hear to listen and see if they’ll get something they’ll gossip about smh.. Father’s message is very clear: RISE ABOVE SEEING PEOPLE BY THEIR APPEARANCE.. if you no Dey understand English, biko ask someone to explain for you."

Drinking alcohol is not a sin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Father Oluoma made a very interesting submission about alcohol that got Nigerians talking.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the clergyman stated that taking alcohol and wine in moderation is no sin if one does not abuse it.

He went ahead to say that the taking of it is medicinal and the bible supports it. His members listening to him had rapt attention that reflected some level of surprise.

