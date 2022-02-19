Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi in an interview disclosed how blessed he is to be married to the actress

The actor was asked to mention the one thing he loves most in life and his wife came first before his mother and kids

On his source of happiness, the father of two said God is his ultimate source, but his wife also brings him immense joy

Many people know that Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi share a very special bond and he recently proved it.

The actor in an interview which has sparked reactions online named his wife as the one thing he loves the most even though he also loves his mum and two children.

When asked about his major source of happiness, Ajewole gave it to God and still added that his wife also makes him happy.

According to him:

"If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one. If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements. No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Ajewole's video made the rounds on social media, and sparked mixed reactions. Below are some of the comments sighted online:

sir_eltee:

"No need for comparison. It’s not necessary. Some things are better left unsaid ‍♂️"

__diamond__papi:

"What happened to loving them equally?? Well money Dey enter "

chiamaka_adaure:

"Never have discussions where you put your spouse and parents together. The type of is totally different, and you never know who you love most because you love them differently."

moyamilia:

"As he should!!"

godsonn6ix9ine:

"May expensive BREAKFAST never locate them "

deee_style:

"You love them in differnt ways, no need for the comparism it is so uncalled for."

retah_mami_:

"No need for comparison... they both play a huge role in ur life!"

Toyin Abraham gushes over hubby on Valentine's Day

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, award-winning Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham celebrated her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin is well known for using every opportunity to praise and gush over her man, and the actress did not disappoint.

The mum of one on her Instagram page shared a video compilation of different photos and videos of herself and her man with a Shola Allyson soundtrack about love playing in the background.

