Nollywood actress Bimbo Success has taken to social media to thank colleague, Iyabo Ojo for coming through for her

The actress had earlier revealed that Funke Akindele paid the hospital bills of one of her twin sons and even did more

According to Success, Iyabo Ojo reached out after, sad and worried and ended up giving her a huge amount of money

Days after Bimbo Success took to social media to laud and thank Funke Akindele for doing all in her power to restore the health of one of her twin sons back to normal, she has also thanked Iyabo Ojo.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a long note where she expressed appreciation for what Iyabo had done and still did recently.

You've already done a lot

In the post, Success revealed that when Iyabo saw her appreciation post to Funke, she asked why she was not informed and was worried about the sick child.

On knowing that things were back to normal, the concerned actress then sent money to Success who didn't say how much it was but confirmed that it was a huge sum.

The actress then revealed that since she had her kids, Iyabo has done a lot for her and then proceeded to shower prayers on her. She wrote:

"Can’t you all see that am so blessed to have wonderful people around me , Am so grateful Aduke Mii. you were so worried when you saw my post, you called me immediately and you were a bit sad that I didn’t inform you about it. I explain things to you that it’s not what you think that everything is fine now. Immediately you end the call, I saw alert on my phone. when I say the money is huge, trust me it is ,when I gave birth you have already done a lot and you are going out of your way 2 do more."

Reactions

kiitanbukola:

"If only people know how good hearted this woman called IYABO ojo is."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Thanks sis @iyaboojofespris More blessings."

stardomcakes:

"God bless her and all that concerns her in Jesus name."

fadekemiademola_pepeye:

"Thanks ma'am @iyaboojofespris God bless you all round."

