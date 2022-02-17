Rosy Meurer the wife of Churchill Olakunle the estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has stirred reactions on social media

Rosy shared a lovely photo of Tonto's son Andre on Instagram and showered him with beautiful words on his 6th birthday

The mother of one also referred to Andre as son, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post, most of them commended her

The wife of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Rosy Meurer has got people talking online after making a post on her Instagram page.

Rosy squashed all beef and shared a lovely photo of Tonto Dikeh's son, Andre on his 6th birthday and showered the young boy with beautiful words.

Rosy Meurer sends birthday wishes to Tonto's son. Credit: @tontolet @official_rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

The mother of one referred to Maria as son in the caption of the story:

"Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Rosy's birthday wishes to Tonto' son, most of them complimented her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Genius_event_and_more:

"Sure….no matter what people never mind, He’s going to grow to see all these, and he’ll confirm your love is priceless."

Ada_iguedo:

"I love this and you for this ❤️. Peace lives here certainly."

Chimaobi_enitan:

"Awwwn…aren’t you just sweet Mami."

Nyisandra:

"Happy birthday King Andre, God bless your new age.'

Iam_abitosin:

"Happy birthday darling God bless you."

Ogbemudia381:

"This got me emotional.... Rose love u."

Baabichic:

"This babe ehnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn……. You just did it allllllllllllllllllllllllll…. God bless Mama Wey born youuuuuuuuuuuuuhu."

Yamzjobe:

"So sweet and mature of you❤️may God your heart. Happy birthday king."

