Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has once again become the topic of discussion on social media

The socialite was spotted at the airport boarding an Air Peace flight to Lagos just days after he boasted online about flying in a private jet

Bob had bragged about boarding a jet with his makeup artist after his rival James Brown travelled out to London

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky was recently seen boarding a commercial flight after bragging about entering a private jet.

In a video making the rounds online, an internet user had captured the controversial socialite at the airport as he boarded the Air Peace flight to Lagos.

The trending video was accompanied by a caption where it was noted that Bobrisky was taking a commercial flight just days after he had bragged online about his bae using a private jet to pick him.

Bobrisky seen boarding commercial flight to Lagos after boasting of using private jet. Photos: @ubdateboyz

Internet users react

Soon after the video went viral, a number of internet users had a good laugh and many of them noted that Bobrisky’s words should never be taken seriously.

Jesey_ricki:

“Explanation live video loading from bobrisky.”

Jummie010:

“Na mumu dey believe bobrisky.”

Sandy_nene:

“Fuel no Dey for the PJ again naw .”

Inimitimi:

“They needed to change the engine oil that’s why. I trust my bob.”

Dreal_tracycherry:

“Na today una know say bob dey lie .”

Obinna_nwune:

“Fuel is scarce, that’s why.”

Ama_pokuaa_kwartemaa:

“What did you expect Bob will go live tomorrow and say that he was tired of sitting in the private jet .”

Many shade Bobrisky as James Brown travels to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for James Brown who recently left the shores of Nigeria for London.

However, a lady on Twitter was quick to take a massive swipe at his senior colleague and crossdresser Bobrisky.

Nigerians joined the lady in shading Bobrisky with many pointing out that he is only good at bragging and selling false stories of luxury life.

