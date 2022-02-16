Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the PSquare music group was shown love by one of his female fans

The lady got a tattoo of the music star’s face and name on her lap and the video has gone viral on social media

Internet users had a lot to say about the tattoo and many of them dropped funny comments about it

Talented Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare has been shown ‘permanent love’ from one of his die-hard female fans.

A video recently made the rounds online of a lady who got a tattoo of the singer’s name and face on her lap.

In the short clip, the lady who rocked a pair of shorts was seen dancing as she displayed her legs for fans to gawk at the tattoos.

Nigerian lady gets tattoo of Peter Okoye's face on her laps. Photos: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react

Despite the lady’s obvious pride over her tattoos, a number of people had varying and funny opinions about it.

Many internet users found the inked representation of the singer funny and they dropped hilarious comments.

Read what some of them had to say below:

_Fagrin:

“Werey na person husband your tattoo for body? na person go marry this one now abi.”

Bosun_xo:

“Ki leleyi This one na T square.”

Wmadeit26:

“She put mr p face for lap and she dey vibe to phyno song .. confused being.”

Ittumie:

“This one na peteru.”

Kaybugar:

“These people get friends & families? ”

Dark_skinned_simi:

“This one no be Mr P sha.”

Official_melly14:

“Which kind nose dem give Mr P like dis.”

Sir_waco_auto07:

“Hmm P Square no be obo oh better remove your mind from credit alert.”

Mmeso_lily:

“This format don old na.”

Interesting.

Nancy Isime blasted for using shredded dollar bills to fix nails

In other news, Nigerian TV personality, Nancy Isime’s new ‘dollar’ nails has earned her series of bashing on social media after photos and videos made the rounds.

Nancy shared clips and photos of her new nails on her Instagram page as she showed how it was done.

In some videos, it was noticed that what appeared to be a 20 dollar bill was shredded into pieces to be attached to the TV girl’s artificial nails.

Source: Legit.ng