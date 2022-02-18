One half of PSquare music duo, Paul Okoye, has notified fans after getting injured during his performance in Liberia

The singer posted a video of himself sprawled on the floor as his twin brother, Peter, took care of him

Paul later got his injured leg treated and internet users have reacted to the viral videos of his sustained wounds

Popular Nigerian singer and one half of PSquare music group, Paul Okoye, was recently down after sustaining injuries in Liberia.

The music star and his brother had filled up a stadium in the country as the fans were eager to see them back on stage together after a long time.

However, as things progressed, Paul got injured and he took to his Instagram stories to alert fans about his situation.

PSquare’s Paul Okoye gets injured in Liberia, Peter takes care of him. Photos: @iamkingrudy

He explained that he had gotten wounded after his performance in Liberia.

In the clip posted on his page, Paul was seen laying on the floor as his twin brother, Peter, nursed his injured leg.

A bystander proceeded to fanning the injured Paul with a piece of cloth while Peter put pressure on the wound.

In another clip, Paul was seen later getting treatment. The singer got an injection on the part of his leg that was affected.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

Online users had a lot to say after Paul’s condition became public knowledge. Many of them sympathized with him while others blamed it on old age.

Heismotion:

“Old age.”

Oracle_entertainment:

“Pele Paul, make una no dey jump upandan again, Old age don dey come.”

Double44_collectionz:

“Him wan do ZAZU forgetting day no be same energy.”

Zitel_outlet:

“So sorry.”

Patrick_d_don:

“I think this post or video is making the injury looking worse than it may appear… I even think say person die as them use that kind sticker.”

Debbieasika:

“He should stop jump jump please.”

Wisdomcounsellin:

“Speedy recovery I pray him ❤️.”

Anazoba:

“Get well speedily bro❤️.”

Ib_movic:

“To make money isn't easy.”

PSquare almost cause stampede as they perform in Liberia

Peter and Paul Okoye got their fans in Liberia over the moon during their recent concert in the country.

The Nigerian superstar music brothers treated the fans to unbeatable entertainment as they filled up a stadium in Liberia while delivering their energetic performances.

In the video that emerged online, the fans were seen cheering in their loud voices as the singers almost caused a stampede when they threw their shirts at the huge crowd.

