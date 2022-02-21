Rosy Meurer the wife of Olakunle Churchill the estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has cleared the air about some issues around her name

Rosy recently celebrated the 6th birthday of Tonto's son with Churchill, King Andre and some people criticised her over it

She has replied by sharing a beautiful photo of herself and declared that her intentions are good and her heart is pure, Nigerians have reacted to the post

The wife of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Rosy Meurer has poured out her mind about the public criticism she has been getting.

The mother of one shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram and declared that her intentions are good following the birthday wishes she sent to Tonto's son, King Andre.

Rosy further pointed out that she is a good person with a pure heart who loves with everything she has.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians have commended Rosy over the post.

Abraham_b_c_:

"#LetLoveRule.... Me think you are perfect ;at least close to perfection."

Irene4lite:

"You and your beautiful family are loved by right thinking individuals. You owe no one any explanation . Period!!"

Missjoucy:

"I love beauty...I don't just know why I love and admire you so much. you're the best mummy king."

Mowaninuola76:

"God will continue to bless you and your household in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN!!"

Goal_fashionn:

"That’s the spirit girl ❤️ , as long as your intentions are pure It doesn’t matter if thousands are against you , you ll sleep well at night with peace of mind . You ll not be moved . As long as your heart is pure and u don’t wish anyone evil."

Ngozi.ogbogu.3:

"My dear, u don't need to explain urself to any insane people out dere,just continue to be u ok."

Osasusmart:

"Well said Mrs Churchill..I love u..continue being good.na them go tire."

