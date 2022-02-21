Nollywood veteran Sikiratu Sindodo clocked a new age on February 21 and she took to social media to celebrate

The actress shared photos specially taken for the occasion on her page and her fans and colleagues could not help but gush over her

Sikiratu's royal side came to play with her beautiful ball gown as well as another cape dress, both in black

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sikiratu Sindodo clocked a new age today, Monday, February 21, and she has been well celebrated on social media.

The actress also took to her Instagram page with a heart full of gratitude to God who has spared her life thus far.

Sikiratu Sindodo clocks new age in style Photo credit: @sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Sindodo also shared photos that had been specially taken for the occasion. The actress donned a black ball gown, had her hair made into beautiful mounds with makeup as well as jewellery to match.

She also bragged about the fact that her earrings are 18 carats hand made gold.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Alihamdulillahi, Alihamdulillah, Alihamdulillahi @ceolumineeofficial. 18carat hand made gold earrings @jewellereezoneuk. Hair @hairbysleame #birthdaygirl"

See the post below:

In another post, the actress who was obviously in love with her outfit confirmed that the theme she went for was indeed royalty.

"BLACK is ROYALTY."

See photo below:

Sindodo's daughter pens sweet note

Sindodo's daughter, Naomi also shared one of the photos on her page to celebrate her mum.

The 24-year-old gushed over her dear mother, stating that she is the best gift God has given to her.

"Yaayyyyy it’s the love of my life’s birthday today My mom is the sweetest gift God has given me, I love you forever and ever. God will give you strength and support you in all life endeavors, you will always be victorious, you are my guardian angel I love you so much mummy @sindodotayo ❤️❤️❤️"

See Naomi's post below;

Nigerians celebrate with Sikiratu Sindodo

iamadunniade:

"Absolutely beautiful! Happy Birthday Sis."

motiirayo:

"Happy birthday Sis❤️❤️live greatly."

iam_shankorasheed:

"Happy Special birthday to you Momma❤️❤️age with all your heart desires Masha Allah ma."

Friends throw huge party for Sikiratu Sindodo

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sikiratu Sindodo clocked a new age on Monday, February 21, but friends couldn’t wait to celebrate the film star.

Apparently, some friends and colleagues of the Nollywood diva all came together to throw a massive birthday party for her on Sunday, February 20.

A video which made the rounds online captured the moment the actress arrived at a party venue thinking she was coming to celebrate with another.

Source: Legit.ng