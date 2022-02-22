Popular Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has stirred massive reactions online after a video of him emerged

The singer crashed his new Wrangler Jeep in the gutter and went on Instagram live to express worry over the situation

The video of the crashed vehicle has got fans of the singer talking as some of them linked his ordeal to that of Davido's PA, Isreal DMW

Marlian Record act, Zinoleesky, got his fans talking after a video of him crashing the new Wrangler Jeep he just bought emerged on social media.

The singer went on Instagram live during the crash as he was heard making some funny comments about how the accident happened.

Zinoleesky has bashed his new ride. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky was not greatly disturbed by what happened, as he gave explanations about what caused the crash and sounded nonchalant about it.

He said he was trying to turn and he eventually lost control.

Check out the video of the crash below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Zinoleesky's crash of his Wrangler Jeep.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sheyman_111:

" they suppose tie you and Israel dmw together."

Thatadebola:

"Baba, drive that car out abeg. You dey wyn wrangler?"

__Apreel:

"I wonder what his mummy will tell him this time around."

Ambhizconfectionery:

"Hope he wasn’t hurt. Sorry."

Gentility410:

"Who be dat werey wey dey try to carry the car from gutter?"

Decent.gram1:

"Baba sef no take life too hard..so why would I take life hard too."

Tee_perry24:

"Just let people lift the car and someone will reverse speedily!"

_Investor_kenneth:

"Nor be to buy expensive car o ,the question be say u sabi drive?"

Isreal DMW bashes new Venza Davido just bought for him

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW stirred reactions online after he had an accident with the new Venza ride his boss just bought for him.

Isreal was reportedly traveling to his village in Edo state to show the new ride to his people at home when the incident happened.

Video of the accident scene emerged online with the car hitting another vehicle, Nigerians reacted differently to it.

