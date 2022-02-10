Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after booking a date with a follower on Twitter

The disc jockey made a plea to a Twitter user to be her partner this Valentine despite their location differences

The fan as expected obliged to the billionaire daughter's plea and Nigerians have reacted massively to their interesting conversation

Popular female disc jockey and daughter of a billionaire, DJ Cuppy has stirred massive reactions online after booking a virtual date with a random fan.

DJ Cuppy urged a Twitter user, A$AP Lerry to be her 2022 Valentine partner during a hilarious exchange.

DJ Cuppy picks 2022 Valentine's Day partner. Credit: @cuppymusic @_asiwajulerry

Source: Instagram

The Femi Otedola's daughter made a call to the fan by mentioning his handle on Twitter and asked him to be her partner despite their location differences.

The entertainer deferred their location differencies when she gave the offer:

"I know you’re in Ibadan, and I’m in Oxford but let’s meet on Twitter Space at 7pm on Feb 14th for our first date Red heart."

As expected, the fan accepted her offer without too much resistance:

"Cuppy Dat My Queen!, you know your wish is my command."

Check out the hilarious exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the exchange between DJ Cuppy and the fan, most of them advised and congratulated him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Badniggaayo:

"@_AsiwajuLerry No use ibadan accent on space o."

Iam_pweedypresh:

"@_AsiwajuLerry Wear fine Shuit o and fine Suu."

KingCaboni:

"@_AsiwajuLerry Frame the tweet straight to NFT."

Mac_centus:

"Lol. I thought you’d fly him to London for the date."

Brytophobia:

"Omo the Baba Wey run soap for @_AsiwajuLerry Sabi work Oh."

Mahrex_owl:

"This Nigga go wan mad like this , congratulations bro Moral lesson: Keep shooting your shot’s one fit enter post,"

