Kanye West has been trending for all the wrong reasons over the past few days as he publicly announced his desire to be reunited with Kim Kardashian

The rapper attended Super Bowl 56 on Valentine's Day with children North and Saint in Inglewood, California, at the SoFi Stadium

West featured in a McDonald's advertisement and is shown pulling up the drive-thru in his very own all-black amphibious vehicle called the Sherp, which is built in Ukraine

Kanye West made an appearance in an amphibious (able to travel on water) all-terrain vehicle called the Sherp during a McDonald's advert aired during Monday's Super Bowl 56. The ad was seen by an estimated 112.3 million viewers.

The Sherp isn't street-legal and therefore when West pulls up at a McDonald's drive-thru and utters "Uhhhhhhhhh" when he ponders what to order, he has to push open the all-terrain vehicle's window.

Kanye West rolled up in his Sherp amphibious vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru for the fast-food company's Super Bowl ad. Image: YouTube

According to Fox News, the Chicago-born rapper owned 10 Sherps one time, valued at over $125,000, each. As mentioned, the 4x4 can't be driven on public roads although it does boast go-anywhere ability. It's built by Quadro International, which is based in Ukraine. The company says:

"It took 20 years to develop the vehicle and it's mostly used by geologists, oil workers, rescue agents, fishermen, hunters, extreme drivers and (extreme) travellers."

The Sherp sits 58.4cm off the ground, which allows it to cross through shallow water and ascend climbs of up to 35% incline.

While it might be unstoppable, the Sherp is pedestrian when it comes to speed: its top speed is 39,5km/h on land and a measly six km/h on water, according to AutoEvolution.

Watch the ad below:

