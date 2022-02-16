Trey Songz is facing a N8.3 billion lawsuit after a woman accused the R&B superstar of raping her while they were in a relationship

The alleged sexual assault apparently took place at the US singer's home back on March 24, 2016, but the traumatised lady has only come forward now

Social media users shared mixed views on the allegations levelled against the R&B artist as he's also currently dealing with two similar cases

Trey Songz has reportedly been accused of rape again. The US superstar faces a N8.3 billion lawsuit after he allegedly sexually assaulted a lady at his home.

The woman claims the R&B singer forced himself on her back on March 24, 2016. She claimed they had a consensual relationship before he started wilding out on the day of the alleged incident.

Complex reports that Trey is also dealing with two other similar cases. The publication reports that the musician's relative denied the new allegations levelled against him. Peeps took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on all the allegations Trey Songz is facing.

@RichieRolex1 said:

"Shame! Hope these stories are false. If not his career is finished."

@ForgivenDay wrote:

"This dude must be a predator."

@shoots_ak commented:

"I'm not saying it didn't happen. I'm genuinely asking? Why didn't you report it to the police?"

@JacobJenkins23 said:

"Over the years, Trey Songz has been accused of rape by multiple women. I don't recall Drake ever being accused of rape. Probably because he's not out here raping women."

@BadAzzYellaGurl added:

"Take his a*s to court because there’s wayyyyyyyyyyyy too many accusations of him being predatory."

