Kanye West posted a snap of Kim Kardashian and her new bae Pete Davidson out on a date in a creepy Valentine's Day post

The superstar told the whole world that he has faith that he and his estranged wife will get back together someday

In a since-deleted post, Ye shared that he bought the coat that the reality TV star rocked while on a date with her new man

Kanye West's first post on Valentine's Day was a snap of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boo out on a date.

Kanye West says he still has faith he'll get back together with Kim Kardashian. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The superstar got hot under the collar when he found out that the reality TV star rocked the same coat that he bought her while out with Pete Davidson.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker told the whole world on his Instagram post that he's still "crazy" about his family. In the now-deleted post, the rapper further shared that he still has faith that they'll sort their problems out and be a happy fam again.

Independent reports that the superstar, who recently changed his name to Ye, was married to Kim for six years until their relationship ended in tears in 2021. A verified handle shared the screengrabs of Yeezy's post on Twitter.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Peeps share mixed views on Kanye West's Valentine's Day message

@AO24063687 wrote:

"Honestly, I don't see Kim and Pete going anywhere in that relationship. It's just a fling freedom for her."

@KySlasher said:

"Dam*n bro, she wearing the coat you bought for her?"

@omg_aj92 commented:

"He needs to move on."

@shewshoe added:

"Kanye was so cool in 2005, but now all he does is beg for attention by putting all his business in the streets and embarrassing everyone involved."

Kanye West takes his time to sign papers to deem Kim Kardashian legally single

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West was reportedly taking his time to sign court papers to deem Kim Kardashian legally single while their divorce process continues.

Recent reports suggest that the reality TV star is now frustrated because she's "done" with the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's delaying tactics. She just wants to get the divorce thing over and done with, so she could move on with her life.

The News reports that Kanye left the stunner fuming recently when he publicly aired their nasty divorce issues. A source claimed Kim Kardashian is now putting her foot down because she's done with being nice to Ye.

Source: Legit.ng