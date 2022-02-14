Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has also caught the Valentine’s Day bug and he celebrated it on social media

The music star shared a photo of himself rocked an all-red outfit in the spirit of Valentine and accompanied it with a love caption

Internet users however noticed his new slim stature among other things and had a lot to say about it

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has also marked Valentine’s Day in his own special way to the joy of fans on social media.

On February 14, the Risky crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself rocking Valentine’s Day official color, red.

Davido celebrates Valentine's Day with all-red outfit from head to toe. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido wore an all-red outfit from head to toe that consisted of a round neck top, well-tailored pants and a jacket. He paired all these with a sleek black leather shoe.

The music star posted the photo and accompanied with a simple caption of a love emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below:

Internet users react

In just an hour after posting the photo on his page, Davido gathered over 11,000 comments and over 200,000 likes.

Many internet users were pleased at the singer’s new trim stature owing to weeks of working out. Read some of their comments below:

Ayanfeofficial:

“The baddest of all ❤️❤️.”

Kasienx:

“Trimming up !!! ✨.”

Mrmacaroni1:

“Wetin we single people go do like this .”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Baba everybody ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sabiboy122:

“Ooooooohhhhhh ♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️baba this one clean. God look at your son naaaaaa .”

Thedavidodailyshow:

“Happy Valentine’s Day King ❤️.”

Thisthingcalledfashionn:

“Won’t you be my sugar daddy like this .”

Nice one.

Davido splurges N11.6m on Val’s Day

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has also joined in the extravagant spending that has taken over social media today, February 14.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the father of three shared a receipt of his latest 'doings' which rolled into millions of naira.

According to details on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag and the total money that dropped from him was about N11.6m.

Source: Legit.ng