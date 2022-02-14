The 2022 edition of the much-anticipated Valentine’s Day is here and it is indeed a celebration of love across the world.

Like the regular folks, celebrities have also taken to social media with pictures and videos showing some of the expensive and mouthwatering gifts they have gotten from loved ones.

Interestingly, some of these superstars didn’t have to wait until Monday, February 14, as they got their gifts even earlier than others.

Some celebrities got expensive gifts for Valentine's Day. Photo: @princeodiokojie/@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel/@iamcardib

Source: Instagram

In the mood of the season, Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities and their lover's day gifts.

Check them out below:

1. Mercy Johnson Okojie

The mother of four couldn’t hide her excitement as she took to social media, letting the world know what she got from her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

Apparently, the actress had told her husband she wanted a new engagement ring and he made her wish come true.

Prince Odi didn’t just buy a regular ring. He splashed a whooping N2.7 million on a diamond ring for the love of his life.

Check out a video below:

2. Peter Psquare

The singer also known as Mr P seems to know the importance of loving one’s self just as much as loving other people.

For Valentine’s celebration, the music star decided to spoil himself with an early gift. He linked up with Davido’s official jeweller and splashed millions of naira on diamond-studded accessories.

See his post below:

3. Ehi Ogbebor

The businesswoman and socialite enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day trip from her current lover. An excited Ehi told fans and followers online that the gentleman asked her to pack for a trip to an undisclosed location.

Upon getting to the place, a beautifully decorated bedroom was already waiting for the lover girl.

See below:

4. Anita Joseph

The Nollywood star was pleasantly surprised by her husband, MC Fish, on Valentine's Day.

Interestingly, the date also marks their wedding anniversary and the husband and wife took to social media in celebration.

A video shared online captured the moment MC Fish present his wife with a necklace and teddy bear.

See below:

5. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The actress went all out to surprise her man. From indications, the two are spending the day at a private spot.

A video spotted online captured the moment Nkechi led her husband to a hotel room that had been decorated with rose petals, balloons and other gifts.

6. Rapper Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset are known to spoil each other silly with expensive gifts and this Valentine's Day wasn't any different.

Offset via his IG live showed the world what he had planned for his woman. He spent thousands on expensive Channel bags and flooded the house with roses.

It is interesting to see that people are going out of their way to show love to each other in spite of all the trolling against Val's Day!

Lady buys plots of land for boyfriend as Val's Day gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady sparked conversations on social media after announcing the early Valentine's gift she got for her man.

In a Twitter post, @sophyvibes revealed that she bought a piece of land in Tse Addo for the love of her life to thank him for how he appreciates the little things she does for him.

The young lady also recounted that she got her boyfriend a box of chocolate and a tie during last year's valentine's day and his reaction was priceless.

