It is not a jolly cool ride for Nigerian rap star, Blaqbonez who shared how he made several failed attempts before he reached the level he is now

Blaqbonez in a series of tweets said when he made his first N200k that he planned to use in buying studio equipment, his mother converted the funds for something else

He also explained how a sound engineer gave him bad news after recording a mixtape that crashed with his system

Popular Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule better known as Blaqbonez has narrated his grace to grace story to his fans.

The rapper declared that he took the longest road to success because he dropped 8 mixtapes and wondered why he hadn't given up during the difficult time.

Blaqbonez shares his success story.

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez also explained how he made his first N200k and he planned to use the funds to purchase studio equipment only for his mum to give a pastor:

"When I made my first 200k and I wanted to buy studio equipment my mum carried me to go and give pastor as first fruit."

Check out the tweet below:

The rapper also shared how he travel from Ife to Lagos every weekend to record his first mixtape only for it to get crashed with a system, a development that almost made him cry.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Blaqbonez's tweets about his rough start and giving out his first fruit to God.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Popsleyofficial:

"Giving him as first fruit is a confirmation to Him that you got what he sent to you. He will surely payback in multiple fold."

DonatellaRiches:

"Some people would have told themselves that it was a sign that music wasn’t meant for them."

Aromealvin:

"I wished my mum would do this for me...nevertheless I will do that myself Frist Fruit speaks for people livesWeary faceFolded hands."

Popsleyofficial:

"Trust me, that can never be in vain, I'm a living testimony of this, I donated my first Allowee, I left the camp broke with no hope, thinking of where I will get money for accommodation for me to stay a whole year, but God showed up, I lived in a very comfortable flat without pay."

