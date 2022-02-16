Crossdresser James Brown has gotten social media users speculating about the nature of his trip to London

The effeminate celebrity was recently spotted going on and about within the premises of the University of Bedfordshire

Some people who reacted pointed out that the crossdresser has made a good decision if he is truly in London to further his education

Days after landing in London, crossdresser James Brown has gotten members of the online community talking about what he is really in the country for.

Although James continues to amplify his content creation services online, the young man was spotted within the premises of the University of Bedfordshire.

Many react as James Brown is spotted inside University of Bedfordshire. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

A picture of the effeminate celebrity rocking a jacket and braided wigs was spotted online.

Check out the photo below:

Reactions from fans and followers

Brown's photo stirred reactions from online observers with some of them noting that the crossdresser will be making a good decision for himself if he is truly in London to further his education.

Read some comments spotted below:

geez_collection said:

"I really feel this genuine happiness for James."

chy_zom_ said:

"For me, this guy is actually smart. The person advising him is doing a great job, he's gradually making all the right moves lately."

virtue2492 said:

"If he’s actually going to school then I’m super proud of him and I pray he learns to be a man there."

amie_0912 said:

"Oh if he plans to go to school that's awesome."

ms_bake_shop said:

"This one actually has sense…"

ijtalks said:

"I'm so happy for him if he has gone back to school. That boy knows what he wants."

kachio4ka said:

"Bob violently rustling through his drafts looking for receipts of that time she was at some imaginary university to post because he must not be overthrown."

Source: Legit.ng