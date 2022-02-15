The recently held Valentine’s Day lived up to the hype after several weeks of both lovers and singletons anticipating the special day.

February 14 came with as much fanfare as expected and lovers made sure to tension the single ones with their adorable displays.

Some singles however did not wait for a significant other to make the day special for them and also treated themselves to some fancy things.

Ex-BBNaija stars rock beautiful outfits on Valentine's Day. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @liloaderogba, @pereegbiofficial, @official_mercyeke.

Source: Instagram

However, the Valentine’s Day oppression did not only begin and end with those in relationships.

A number of Nigerian celebrities particularly ex-BBNaija stars also left fans in awe with their beautiful Valentine’s Day photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While a number of them rocked the signature Valentine’s Day colour, red, others had a unique spin to theirs and made other colors their primary focus.

Legit.ng has now gathered some photos of BBNaija stars and what they rocked on Valentine’s Day. See below:

1. Jackie B:

Jackie's long red gloves, simple makeup look and classic hairstyle, is a win.

2. Pere:

The General Pere as he is sometimes called stunned in this red and red ensemble for Val's Day.

3. Angel:

JB Money as she is often called by fans showcased her hotness with this short red dress and heart shaped design.

4. Erica:

Pretty Erica gave a mysterious look with this feathery red dress as she posed in the shadows.

5. Kim Oprah:

Kim went a totally different route and did not have any Val's Day signature color in sight. She rocked a green dress and a hot pink veil.

6. Liquorose:

Liquour is no doubt a baddie and she gave off Asian-girl vibes in this outfit that was complemented with her fringe hairstyle.

7. Boma:

Boma no doubt likes to stand out and he didn't bother wasting any time with red clothes. Instead a red rose was enough to let fans know what he was on about.

8. Saga:

Saga is a ladies man and we all love to see him surrounded by the belles.

9. Tega:

She flaunted her beautiful legs in this high-slit red dress and it's a win.

10. Mercy Eke:

What better way to say you are a bad bih than posing on a sleek black Mercedes Benz. Her understated look gave 100 percent classy.

11. Beatrice:

This curvy BBN star did not fail to showcase her selling point with her Val's Day outfit.

12. Maria Chike-Benjamin:

If your wondering whether Maria loves to make bold and dramatic statements, these photos will give you a clue.

13. Nini Singh:

Nini gave us school girl vibes with her red jacket, checkered skirt and thigh-high black boots.

14. Tacha:

She is known for one to have a flair for the dramatic and her puffy sleeves say it all.

15. Lilo:

This pretty ex-BBN star gave fans a retro vibe with her Valentine's Day photo.

16. Prince Nelson:

He is also one of the BBN stars who had no touch of red in their Valentine's Day photos.

17. Cross:

Sex boy Cross put some skin on display as he teased ladies with his Val's Day photos.

18. JMK:

JMK pressed necks with this lovely floor-length black dress for Valentine's Day. A very worthy bold move.

19. Lucy:

If you have it, flaunt it. That appears to have been Lucy's motto for her Val's Day photos.

While Valentine's Day has its ups and downs depending on if people fall into the single or taken category, many Nigerians continue to look forward to it year after year. Either to drool over romantic displays on social media or gawk over celebrity outfits.

Source: Legit.ng