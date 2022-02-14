Big Brother Naija reality star, Tega Dominic, has taken to social media to share new photos in honour of Valentine's Day

The Shine Ya Eyes star posted the photos several hours before the 'Lover's Day' as she posed in a red sequin dress

The ex-housemate and brand influencer stirred controversy during her time on the show over her relationship with a fellow star, Boma

Valentine's Day is here and if there is anything certain asides from both pleasant surprises and heartbreaks, it is definitely the fact that we are going to be seeing a lot of red-themed fashion.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tega Dominic, is one celebrity who came through early with the looks!

The reality star marked Valentine's Day with new photos. Credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, February 13 - a few hours before Valentine's Day - the mother of one took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in honour of the much-anticipated day.

In the photos, the gorgeous mother of one is seen posing in a sequin dress designed by clothing brand, Pearlfit.

The long-sleeved dress which featured a corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline, saw Tega showing off some skin in the thigh-high slit.

Wearing her hair down, she spotted bold makeup.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng