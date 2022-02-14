Funke Akindele's sister, Abimbola is now a proud owner of a car, courtesy of the actress and her husband JJC Skillz

In a video sighted on JJC's page, the mum of two collapsed to the floor and burst into tears at the sight of her surprise

Abimbola who was emotional as she approached the car has been described as the hardest working sister

While lovers are exchanging gifts and reiterating how much they mean to each other, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz decided to go another beautiful route.

In a video shared by JJC on Instagram, the couple decided to gift Funke's sister, Abimbola a new car as a reward for her hard work as a staff of Scene One Productions.

Funke Akindele's sister receives Valentine gift Photo credit: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

Reward for hard work

Immediately Abimbola came out and sighted her gift she burst into tears and knelt on the floor while holding her head.

An excited Funke was seen energetically trying to get her sister to move towards the car, the people around cheered on as the mum of two eventually approached the car.

Funke's older sister was also present to share in the joy and console the crying Abimbola who went on her knees again as a sign of appreciation.

On opening the car, it was filled with balloons and bundes of N500 notes scattered on the dashboard, another source of surprise.

Eventually, Abimbola entered her car and expressed gratitude to all the parties involved.

"Happy valentines to our hardest working sister. @harbimbolar Thank you for the love and support through the years #familyfirst❤️ #thebellos @funkejenifaakindele sister of life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

do2dtun:

"She don try.. well deserved."

officialkhadii:

"Jenifa’s energyyyyy!!! "

adeolufunsho:

"So touching, can't stop shedding tears of joy for this."

paschalinealex24:

"Awwwwwwwww well deserved @harbimbolar."

itskerenkezia_:

"Awwwwww!! Well deserved! Congrats Mama D @harbimbolar ❤️❤️❤️"

Maleek of Ikorodu Bois surprises sister on Valantine's day

Different people showed off the different ways they celebrated Valentine's Day and one of the popular Ikorodu Bois made it special for their sister.

In a tweet shared on their page, one of the boys Maleek surprised their little sister with a customized pink Rolls Royce decorated with ribbons which is an upgrade of their usual wheelbarrow.

Fans could not help but gush over the video shared on Instagram which showed off the pink customized Rolls Royce with ribbons.

