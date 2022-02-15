Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia joined many others to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way

Annie took to social media to announce that it was their 10th engagement anniversary because she agreed to marry him on February 14, a decade ago

Not stopping there, the actress revealed that she and 2baba were featured on a Netflix show and fans have reacted

Much loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Annie Idibia and 2baba marked their 10th engagement anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to social media, Annie also used the opportunity to announce that they had been featured in a Netflix reality show.

The actress shared a photo of the Netflix poster on her page that revealed the title of the show, Young, Famous and African.

Annie Idibia and 2baba announce their Netflix show feature. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The show which features other African stars such as Swanky Jerry, Diamond Platnumz and more, is to be released on March 18.

I said yes 10 years ago

Annie then accompanied the photo with a caption where she noted that 10 years ago, on February 14, she said yes to 2baba’s marriage proposal.

Not stopping there, the actress added that she is his forever because she said ‘I do’ to forever.

In her words:

“10 Years Ago On This Day (feb14) I Said YES To You ❤️ Forever I’m YOURS ...❤️ Forever I DO .”

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities congratulate 2baba and Annie

Not long after Annie’s post went up, her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity colleagues.

Read some of their messages below:

Officialosas:

“Chaaaaiiiiii Love it sweeeeeeth!!! Love y’all!! XoxoxO.”

Aycomedian:

“Happy wedding anniversary fam❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Realangelaokorie:

“I love you both forever.”

Efewarriboy:

“That’s what’s up. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fashion_uptightofficial:

“Forever you his and he’s your IJMN. Amen❤️❤️❤️.”

Whoisoge:

“My favorite woman and the love of her life.”

Alysia_empire:

“Forever to go God’s willing sweet souls❤️. No one can put asunder. God gat this family❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Dorcaslola:

“Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

_Jaydjay:

“Power couple ❤️.”

Uchemary3:

“Love birds: best wishes❤️❤️❤️ super couple.”

Nice one.

