Popular Nigerian jeweler, Malivelihood, recently blew his wife, Deola Smart, away with a luxury gift on Valentine’s Day

The celebrity jeweler presented his wife with a brand new Rolls Royce to mark the special occasion for lovers

Deola shared a photo of the sleek black automobile on social media as she gushed over her husband

A number of Nigerians have continued to raise the bar on Valentine’s Day including celebrity jeweler, Malivelihood.

Malivelihood, whose real name is Olusola M Awujoola, left his wife gushing after he presented her with a brand new Rolls Royce on Valentine’s Day.

Malivelihood gifts wife Deola Smart a Rolls Royce to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his social media page on February 14, the popular jeweler shared a photo of his wife rocking a lovely red dress while showing off her big baby bump. He then wished her a happy Val’s Day in the caption.

See his post below:

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Malivelihood’s wife, Deola, took to her own Instagram page to reveal the impressive gift she got from her man to celebrate Valentine.

He had presented her with a brand new, sleek black Rolls Royce automobile.

Deola posted a photo of the fancy ride on her page, then she accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over her husband.

According to her, she has the best husband.

In her words:

“I honestly have the best husband !!!!! @malivelihood omg thank you hubby ❤️❤️❤️.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Deola Smart gushes as hubby Malivlihood gifts her Rolls Royce on Valentine's Day.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deola also shared series of videos showing the impressive body and interior of the Rolls Royce.

See screenshots below:

Deola Smart shares video as she flaunts Rolls Royce.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Malivelihood’s grand Valentine’s gesture to his wife Deola, drew series of congratulatory and awestruck messages from fans. Read some of their comments below:

Cakesbysupreme:

“Na Money Dey Make Love Sweet Abeg.”

Dydami:

“Na RR person buy without noise.. make our uncle come outside .”

Iamtopzynatty:

“Omo there are levels to this Valentine thing ooo .”

Callme_fatima_:

“Na money Dey make love sweet Abeg .”

Im__adenike:

“This is the real deal right here ☺️.”

Boroni_:

“So many girls wan cry .”

Ladyque_1:

“Justice for single people.”

Nse__official:

“Omo money good, if this is vanity so be it.”

