Valentine's Day is here and Ikorodu Bois did not disappoint as one of them decided to give his younger sister a gift

In a post shared on their Twitter page, the surprised little girl was seen in different pictures as she sighted her gift

Fans could not help but gush over the video shared on Instagram which showed off the pink customized toy Rolls Royce with ribbons

A number of people have showed off the different ways they are celebrating Valentine's Day and one of the popular Ikorodu Bois made it special for his sister.

In a tweet shared on their page, one of the boys Maleek surprised his little sister with a customized pink Rolls Royce decorated with ribbons which is an upgrade from their usual wheelbarrow.

New whip alert

On Instagram, however, a video showed the details and moments that led up to the surprise, first with the sister's eyes closed.

On getting outside to where the 'vehicle' was parked, the little girl jumped for joy and turned back to hug her brother who then went on his knees with flowers for her.

Maleek swept his little sister off her feet, dropped her in her new car and then pushed her down the road with a smile on his face.

"Happy Valentine’s Day!! New whip for @iam_faridahhh, from @maleek_of_ikorodubois."

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

iamnaniboi:

"Na so love turn lover to truck pusher ❤️❤️❤️"

dreamcatchersda:

"Awwwwww. So beautiful!!!"

lena_celez:

"It’s the heels and bone straight for me "

carojimjimmy:

" This is how valentine's supposed denot those people with real car❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

official_benbofa:

"Which kind rolls Royce isonu be this "

_nifemixx:

"Why you Dey push Rolls Royce?❤️"

gabgrace1:

"Una join dey put tension for this street bah? Nice one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nkechi Blessing surprises hubby for Valentine's day

Despite the fact that actress Nkechi Blessing celebrated her birthday on Valentines's Day, she also took out time to celebrate Valentine's Day as well as her wedding anniversary.

The actress' husband, Opeyemi Falegan, took to his Instagram page with a video of the moment he was pleasantly surprised by his wife.

On entering the room, the politician could not contain his shock as he took a moment to soak up the view.

