Actress Victoria Kolawole has taken to social media with a video of how she spent her Valentine's Day

While many spent the day with their lovers, the movie star took to the streets to give random Nigerians gifts

Fans and colleagues of the actress have commended her for the thoughtful gesture which put a smile on the faces of people

Valentine's Day is not just for lovers and actress Victoria Kolawole has taken to social media to prove that point.

The movie star shared a heartwarming video on her page where she was seen with different strangers at different times putting a smile on their faces.

It's their smile for me

The actress went around to different places in her car armed with flowers and a crisp bundle of money.

At different times, she stopped to give traders, vendors and random people on the road one of the flowers and asked them to take a stipulated amount of money.

As expected, the gesture put a huge smile on the faces of these people, an end result the actress was aiming for.

"It’s their smile for me ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

rammycute01:

"Awwww i love as you Put smiies on their faces bless you beautiful."

chincobabe:

"Sweetest thing am seeing today.... More blessings."

omolara_aderibigbe:

"Wow this is so sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

wendymag13:

"❤️❤️❤️God bless you."

saint_matthews33:

"Awww second of the best val video I'm seeing today.... This is really sweet. See that smiles on their faces, , if na me I go jump reach the sky , God bless you my favorite."

adedeji.morenikeji.777:

"Allah mercy will never depart from you mama."

queenbee_plus:

"Heart of gold and more. Happy Vals day love."

jennyokechukwu:

"Thank you for making then smile❤️"

