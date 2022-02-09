A young lady has sparked conversations on social media after announcing the early valentine's gift she got for her man

In a Twitter post, @sophyvibes revealed that she bought a piece of land in Tse Addo for the love of her life to thank him for how he appreciates the little things she does for him

The young lady also recounted that she got her boyfriend a box of chocolate and a tie during last year's valentine's day and his reaction was priceless

A young lady has recently taken to social media to share a special early valentine's day present she got her boyfriend.

The post sighted on her Twitter timeline had @sophyvibes sharing that this year's valentine, she decided to buy a plot of land at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region for her boyfriend to thank him for appreciating the little things she did for him.

Last year was a box of chocolate

@sophyvibes revealed that last year she gifted her man just a box of chocolate and a tie but his excitement was unexpectedly overwhelming hence this year, she made the decision to go all out for him.

Lol it’s funny how last year I got my man a box of chocolates and a tie. He was so grateful and I really loved that.

This year I got him an early Valentine’s Day gift; land at Tse Addo. I’d get the world for him if I could tbh

Many who saw the lady's post had a lot to say about it.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by Legit.ng:

@humble_kobby commented:

"I'd get the world for him if I could" You were willing to make about 7 billion people homeless??

@DennisPeprah13 replied:

So the guy go build house for the land top, eii if you break up don't tell him to carry his house oo I'm kidding btw hope you do well in your relationship

From @eosawyer:

"Kudos to you both, he'll forever be grateful. Most ladies n Knows how to receive and not to give but I believe your deed will inspire them , lol that's if they even care. GOD BLESS YOU DEAR."

@Fynn_Black wrote:

"Land at Tse Addo? Ohemaa u are rich."

@aaron_owusu_T said:

"God as you have done for others remember me."

@kiskkelly commented:

"You deserve to be worshipped as the Queen Crown you are."

