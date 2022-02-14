The estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz is serving fatherhood goals on social media

Teebillz shared a screenshot of Tiwa's son, Jamil's video call session with his newborn brother King Zayn on Instagram

The proud father appreciated the women that gave him the kids and showered them with prayers

Music superstar, Tiwa Savage's former husband, Teebillz is proving that he endlessly loves his children and his fans are happy over it.

Teebillz posted screenshots of Jamil and his newborn baby brother King Zayn on his Instagram page as they engaged in a bonding conversation.

Teebillz shared a photo of his kids during a video call. Credit: @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

The proud father appreciated the mothers of his beautiful kids and showered them with sweet prayers.

Teeblizz captioned the cute brothers' interactive session as:

"I appreciate the mothers of my kids! May God continues to bless you all for making fatherhood an amazing experience for me…… Blessings."

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Teebillz's post, most of them commended him and spotted Jamil's set of teeth.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

A.veesempire:

"Please just try and stay with one person."

Adeola5061:

"Jamal where is ur teeth son? God bless u dear."

Olayinkam:

"Jamal is rich now, he got too much money from tooth fairy."

Abbeylincoln_23

"As in I just like you ah swears ❤️you are such a motivation."

Floxy_enny:

"Lovely Jam, on a video call with his baby brother. Thank you Tiwasavage and the mother of the new born baby."

Gem.elli:

"Thank you Mommy & Mummy. Sibling love endures over everything. Thanks for nurturing and not separating. God Bless you both."

Merritpearl_gold_:

"Jam jam see ur teeth."

