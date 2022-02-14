Fans of Nigerian born British singer, Joseph Junior Adenuga better known as Skepta has reacted massively to his family photo

The beautiful family photos of the music star with his parents and lovely siblings emerged on social media

The photo came out so good as the parents appeared in native prints, some of the fans noted that they never knew Skepta was a Nigerian

Popular United Kingdom-based Nigerian music star, Skepta has got most of his fans talking after his photo with his parents and three siblings emerged on the internet.

In the adorable family photo, the parents were spotted in beautiful prints as their children turned up in lovely black attires while striking different poses around them.

Photo of Skepta and his family members emerges. Credit: @asoebibella @skeptagram

Source: Instagram

Skepta made all the headlines in the beautiful family photo as some fans declared they never knew him to be a Nigerian.

The family consists of a healthy aged father and mother, three guys, and a lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the beautiful family photo of Skepta, some of them said they never knew he was a Nigerian.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Shayfalade:

"Wow I never knew he was Nigerian."

Blueprintushers:

"If 'tell me you're ibo without saying it." was an image."

Kingmeggie_:

"For A Sec, I Thought That Was El Rufai."

Oyindaamolaaa:

"It’s mummy’s shoes for me."

Dheee_bridal:

"Naija to the world."

Ilodigwevivian:

"This is what am going for now have 3boys now more girl."

Womenaryse:

"Lovely family."

Mystic__curves:

"Call it amazing, call it beautiful, call it traditional any good name that comes to your mind. This is so dope. Just getting to know Skepta is a Nigeria being thinking dude is a Briton."

Yemi Alade shares adorable family photos

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade shared photos of herself and her siblings as they celebrated their mother's birthday.

Yemi shared the beautiful family photos and gushed about her dear mother as she added another year.

The singer also thanked her mother for raising and tolerating her while growing up, fans and celebrity colleagues joined her in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng