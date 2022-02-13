Singer Oxlade has finally taken to social media with a note of apology to his fans and a lady who was exposed against her wishes in his leaked intimate tape

The Away crooner in his post equally blamed the entire situation on betrayal while stating that he isn’t one to put his personal business out for all and sundry

The singer’s apology has stirred different reactions from members of the online community who followed the drama since it unfolded

Nigerian music star Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahmana aka Oxlade has broken his silence amid the intimate tape saga that has trailed him over the past few days.

The young singer issued a note of apology via his official Instastory channel on Saturday, February 12.

Oxlade apologizes to lady in leaked tape and his fans.

Source: Instagram

Oxlade made it clear that he has been aware of all that has been happening while stressing that he isn’t one to put his personal business out there.

The singer blamed the unwholesome development on betrayals as he apologized to his fans and the lady who was exposed against her wishes in the viral video.

His apology read in part:

"Betrayals are very real and in this same token, I want to apologize to the woman in the video who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well-wishers."

See a screenshot below:

Reactions

oluwa_papatee said:

"And that’s that on that! Make una rest."

tinotippsy said:

"Short nd nice hope y’all can move on now."

jhennie_truth said:

"You brought this upon yourself. I hope this teaches other young boys and men generally to stop sending their tapes to their male friends all in the name of feeling like a bad boy! Apology accepted! I hope you get over this phase of your life. All the best."

christie.a_ said:

"Apology accepted. Go and send streaks no more."

heleneneoche said:

"We forgive u, live ur life, everybody get am only say d tin never cast, na who own dem see Dey go talk."

