BBNaija season 5 winner and music star, Laycon has dished a piece of advice for some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry

The reality star urged people not to be riding on another person's difficult times to promote themselves

His post was in reaction to his colleague, Oxlade's leaked intimate tape and Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition winner, Laycon has aired his views about the trending Oxlade's leaked intimate tape with an unidentified lady.

Laycon who feel uncomfortable with the wave the tape is catching urged people to stop using another man's difficult times to promote their own businesses.

Laycon reacts to Oxlade's leaked tape. Credit: @itslaycon @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

The reality star turned musician urged such people to have some class because no one is holy on the long run:

"Stop using your colleague/another man's trials/tribulations to promote yourself. Have some class. Nobody holy pass."

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Laycon's opinion on the Oxlade's issue, as some of them supported and agreed with him, others slammed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oliviaglloww:

“Nobody holy pass a statement for unaccountability."

Mrvolumes:

"Is not about holiness. Some people just foolish pass others. Finish!"

Officialyemielesho:

"I sha Dey pray make dem no drop my own too."

Kiraadaves:

"Everybody should sha keep same “nobody holy pass” energy for the Nigerian government o."

Pendown9ja:

"I like you o. but no be you go tell me wetin i go do."

15xx:

"Nobody holy doesn’t mean we should continue to be immoral in our dealings."

Broda_henry:

"Well said, but hope you ain’t joining the train soon."

Oursneakersstore:

"U can't shame the shameless!!! Nobody get class again."

