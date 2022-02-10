Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Mr Funny aka Sabinus has reacted to singer Oxlade’s leaked tapes

The funny man took to social media via his IG story to lament about the decadence in this current generation

Sabinus lamented about how people used all sorts of things to trend including making and releasing videos of sleeping with a woman

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, recently veered away from his jocular persona to speak on the issue of Oxlade’s leaked tapes.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the comedian lamented about the leaked video and the reactions of many people to it.

Comedian Sabinus blasts Oxlade.

Sabinus wondered about how people are quick to make videos of themselves when sleeping with a lady then later release or leak them on social media.

Not stopping there, Sabinus questioned what was wrong with the people in this present generation and asked why everything including serious issues must be used to trend.

In his words:

“So now somebody will be having sex and the person will be recording it then later maybe brings out the video by himself or the video will be leaked out. Omo wetin dey do our generation? Na everything be trend? Ahnahh even sex?”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Sabinus candid take on the issue of Oxlade’s leaked tape raised a lot of reactions on social media. While some people agreed with him, other’s commented that it was the first time they were seeing the comedian being serious.

Read some of their comments below:

Nsg_kev_von:

"Nah first time when I go see Mrfunny serious be this ooo."

Lilshowofficial:

"He no lie at all, but weytin Dey do our generation for real?"

Estellepeters_

"Honestly, immorality now seems like it’s fun over here... too bad."

Ola_waxel:

"Seeing this man serious feels so weird..."

Daviestim17:

"Why will you video yourself when knacking, me that is shy when naked self."

Prinagold:

"It's double standard for me.. lyk when Tiwa's own ws released, everyone was attackin her bt since dis one now is a guy, everybody jus d shout energy god..... Rubbish n ingredient."

Nawa o.

