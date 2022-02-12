Congratulatory messages have poured in controversial crossdress James Brown as he makes it to London for the very first time

An excited Brown flooded his Instagram page with photos of himself at the airport as he announced his arrival in London

Fans and colleagues of the crossdresser were seen in the comment section hailing him with some asking why he didn't rock a female outfit

Lines are falling in pleasant places for controversial crossdresser James Brown and his community of online supporters are more than happy for him.

Just recently, a joyous Brown took to his Instagram page with the announcement that he has left the shores of Nigeria and made it to London.

James brown visits London for the first time.

Source: Instagram

Brown flooded his page with several photos of himself and luggage taken while he was still at the airport.

Interestingly, the young man ditched his crossdressing ways for the trip as he simply rocked an outfit that made him appear like a regular dude.

He, however, completed the look with a pair of pink sneakers and a feminine handbag. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"I made to land of Royalty. I’m in Landon ."

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

blaack__diamondd said:

"Omg!!! My princess! I’m so happy for you!!!!"

posh_nuell said:

"The abused boy is now in London, just do you and the world will adjust."

i_beryl_b said:

"Why u no dress like girl go na."

da__mi123 said:

"Why you no wear your bra go Landon now ."

iamnasboi said:

"I no see papito or m name? Una dn break up? Congratulations boo, I mean congratulations my gee."

monalisa.stephen said:

"See his growth. Keep hustling . The world will Adjust."

mandyjossy said:

"He is in London.. n ur still in comment section telling him how to live his life.. lmao... keep trolling him n he keeps makin d money."

James Brown dons feminine outfit in birthday photos with dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that crossdresser James Brown got people talking on social media after a post he made.

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page to celebrate his father who recently turned a year older.

James expressed his deep love for his father, adding that the elderly man spoils him with love and care.

