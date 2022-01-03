Controversial crossdresser James Brown has got people talking on social media after a post he made

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page to celebrate his father who recently turned a year older

James expressed his deep love for his father, adding that the elderly man spoils him with love and care

Nigerians can't believe that James Brown's dad allowed him to dress like a woman for a photoshoot together. James shared some beautiful photos to celebrate his dad on his birthday.

In the photos, the crossdresser's dad donned an agbada with traditional beads around his neck and a red cap to match.

James, however, wore a white two piece outfit. The top of the outfit covered only his chest area. He had a black wig on with full makeup on his face.

Crossdresser James Brown celebrates his dad's birthday. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

The father and son struck different poses as James was seen standing behind his dad.

In his birthday message to the elderly man, James said:

"Happy birthday To My Ever Young Radiant Dad , Thanks For Giving Me The Greatest Love Any Parents Can Give Their Daughter , You Overdosed Me With All The Care , And Unconditional Love. I Love You So Much Papa Your Daughter Wish You Longest Life Time In Good Health And Wealth."

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

tolah_ni:

"And he allowed you dress like this?"

mariam_oyakhilome

"He is so cute Is he single?"

callmeverified04:

"And your dad really support this."

jasumiii:

"Ye ! Obara Jesusss!"

adetutu521:

"Eyah…ur dad is aware too."

felizblew:

"Hahahahahahahaha hahaha............. James Brown as in Daughter in the presence of yah papa, oh African dad , this man need to be use to appease the gods of our land for a better presidential election 2023."

royalbhee:

"You don confirm say you be daughter abi....Okay,noted."

ebukaking1259:

"Did I hear daughter abi my dey pain me?"

James Brown in Kaftan

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, got internet users talking when he switched things up in his latest photos on Instagram.

Rather than a crop top or a miniskirt, the crossdresser donned a blue kaftan.

However, he didn't completely ditch his anima as he still wore makeup and a centre part wig.

